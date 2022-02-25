Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Edward Jones

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.46. The company had a trading volume of 225,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,735. The firm has a market cap of $325.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.23 and a 200-day moving average of $363.01. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $34,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.