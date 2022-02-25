Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. 90,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,557. The stock has a market cap of $485.56 million and a P/E ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 26.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Home Point Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Home Point Capital by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Point Capital by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Point Capital by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,453 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

