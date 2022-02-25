Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of HMPT opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.91 million and a PE ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 26.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Home Point Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Home Point Capital by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

