Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Price Target Cut to $3.75

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

HMPT stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.91 million and a PE ratio of 1.52. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 26.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Home Point Capital by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 118,093 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Home Point Capital by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 247,895 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Home Point Capital by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

