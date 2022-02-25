Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Price Target Cut to $6.50

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

NASDAQ HMPT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.57. 1,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,132. The company has a market capitalization of $498.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Point Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

