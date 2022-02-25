Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 90,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,557. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.56 million and a P/E ratio of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMPT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Point Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

