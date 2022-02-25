HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.74

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.74 and traded as high as $30.50. HomeTrust Bancshares shares last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 81,090 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $481.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $38,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,037 shares of company stock worth $1,039,495 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

