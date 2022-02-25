Homrich & Berg Acquires 15,617 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.59. 1,466,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,827,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $364.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

