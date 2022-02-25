Homrich & Berg Acquires 7,244 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.4% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $4.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,011,413. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $4,000,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

