Homrich & Berg Acquires 8,169 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,023 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.92. 728,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,213,918. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

