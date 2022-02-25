Homrich & Berg Boosts Stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg owned 0.19% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on IGM shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.37. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,570. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.50. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $338.18 and a one year high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

