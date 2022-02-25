Homrich & Berg Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.0% of Homrich & Berg’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Homrich & Berg owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $44,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.26. The stock had a trading volume of 276,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449,235. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average is $61.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.