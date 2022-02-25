Homrich & Berg Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.0% of Homrich & Berg’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Homrich & Berg owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $44,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.26. The stock had a trading volume of 276,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449,235. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average is $61.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

