Homrich & Berg Buys 1,056 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $247.25. The stock had a trading volume of 97,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,029. The stock has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.