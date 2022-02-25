Homrich & Berg Buys 3,440 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after acquiring an additional 735,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,771,615,000 after buying an additional 360,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,336,999,000 after buying an additional 105,057 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,698,200,000 after buying an additional 547,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $104.47. 129,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,071,648. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.67. The company has a market capitalization of $140.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

