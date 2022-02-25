Homrich & Berg Buys 44,379 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg owned 0.35% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 203,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 278.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 150,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 110,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 126,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.31. 1,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,079. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.63.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.