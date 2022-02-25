Homrich & Berg Buys 7,248 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,933 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,518 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 100,980 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,022,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.81. 359,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,181,326. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

