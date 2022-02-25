Homrich & Berg Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $230.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,312. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.80.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

