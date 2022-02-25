Homrich & Berg Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.30. 495,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,387,781. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $265.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

