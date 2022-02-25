Homrich & Berg Grows Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg owned about 98.67% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $141.00. 48,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,291. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.88 and a 200 day moving average of $154.39.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.