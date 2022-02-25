Homrich & Berg Has $29.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Homrich & Berg’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $398.65. The stock had a trading volume of 588,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,838,050. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $341.92 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

