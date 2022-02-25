Homrich & Berg Has $4.31 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Target were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.75 on Friday, reaching $194.30. The stock had a trading volume of 70,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,949. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.93. The company has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

