Homrich & Berg Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,343 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,223 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,786 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,222,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.08. 113,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,240,160. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.82. The stock has a market cap of $145.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $71.99 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

