Homrich & Berg Has $5.81 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 228,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,562,009. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.08%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

