Homrich & Berg Raises Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Homrich & Berg raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.3% of Homrich & Berg’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Homrich & Berg owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after buying an additional 25,604 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after buying an additional 29,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.48. 11,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,684. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.84 and a 12-month high of $266.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.38.

