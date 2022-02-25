Homrich & Berg Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Homrich & Berg decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 56,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,750. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $56.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21.

