Homrich & Berg Sells 2,285 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Homrich & Berg lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 122,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,116 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.50. 343,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,615,238. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.37. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $68.86.

