Homrich & Berg Sells 2,501 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Homrich & Berg cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $4,629,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 23,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 541,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.52. 373,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,569,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

