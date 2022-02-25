Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,772 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $26,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $601,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $182.34 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.62 and a 200-day moving average of $213.44.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

