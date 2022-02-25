Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock traded up $4.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.83. The company had a trading volume of 56,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.62 and a 200 day moving average of $213.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

