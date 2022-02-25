Hord (HORD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $324,602.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.0477 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $324,602.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00042099 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.32 or 0.06864634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,239.31 or 0.99974430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00047838 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,738,262 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

