Horizon Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $102,440.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0579 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $2.32 million and $102,440.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,763.28 or 0.07042686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,249.59 or 1.00034318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00045312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00048392 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

