Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several research firms have commented on HRL. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after acquiring an additional 668,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,933,000 after acquiring an additional 141,702 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,110,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,787,000 after acquiring an additional 188,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.09. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

