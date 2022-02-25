HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Trading Down 3.7%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €111.20 ($126.36) and last traded at €115.60 ($131.36). 32,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €120.00 ($136.36).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €146.00 ($165.91) target price on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €130.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €114.21.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

