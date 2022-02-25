Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $929.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) to report $929.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $817.00 million and the highest is $1.06 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $399.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $18.49 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.