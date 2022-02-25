Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.68

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.68 and last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 109053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.
Several analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43.
About Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)
Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.
