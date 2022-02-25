Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.68

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.68 and last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 109053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Several analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,634 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after buying an additional 16,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,511,000 after acquiring an additional 303,120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 27.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,020 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 256,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period.

About Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.