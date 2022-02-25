Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,628,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,456. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 130,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 59,359 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 24,978 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at $1,650,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

