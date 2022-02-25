Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Given New GBX 1,000 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,030 ($14.01) to GBX 1,000 ($13.60) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.80) to GBX 940 ($12.78) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.00.

HWDJF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

