Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 940 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 941 ($12.80) to GBX 940 ($12.78) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HWDJF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.00.

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

