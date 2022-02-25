Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) to report $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. Howmet Aerospace posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year sales of $5.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

NYSE HWM opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $36.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

