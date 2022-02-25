HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.04

Shares of HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.04 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.23). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.23), with a volume of 2,118,606 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.33) price objective on shares of HSS Hire Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get HSS Hire Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.22. The firm has a market cap of £119.14 million and a P/E ratio of 24.29.

In other HSS Hire Group news, insider Alan Peterson acquired 888,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £151,029.53 ($205,398.52).

HSS Hire Group Company Profile (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.