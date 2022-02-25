Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Up to $20.39

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.39, but opened at $22.76. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
