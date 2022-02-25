Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Up to $20.39

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.39, but opened at $22.76. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNP. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Huaneng Power International by 123.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 138,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huaneng Power International by 52.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 41,503 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the third quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

