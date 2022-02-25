Hush Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Hush has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $1,418.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.59 or 0.00275441 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00078558 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00089101 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004936 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

