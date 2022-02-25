Hydra Market Cap Reaches $66.99 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $7.78 or 0.00020064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a total market cap of $66.99 million and $913,217.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00042298 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.11 or 0.06903765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,754.85 or 0.99904355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00044206 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00047910 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,718,693 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

