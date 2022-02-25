Hyper Finance Price Up 132.2% Over Last 7 Days (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $29,592.55 and $32.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded up 132.2% against the dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00046044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.53 or 0.07097925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,432.28 or 1.00227197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045468 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048536 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.