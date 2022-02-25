Hyper Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $141.00 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 125.9% higher against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $28,169.08 and approximately $141.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00041759 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.19 or 0.06843713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,895.12 or 0.99875628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00047757 BTC.

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

