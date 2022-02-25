HyperCash Market Cap Achieves $14.59 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC on major exchanges. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $14.59 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Photon (PHO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SAVEBEE FARM HONEYCOMB (HC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HashLand Coin (HC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00021449 BTC.

HashLand (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $611.47 or 0.01059012 BTC.

Phoswap (PHO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars.

