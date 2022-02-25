Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $324.40

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €324.40 ($368.64) and last traded at €357.00 ($405.68), with a volume of 9628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €341.80 ($388.41).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($306.82) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €615.00 ($698.86) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($681.82) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 62.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €434.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €506.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

