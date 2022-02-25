Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Shares Down 22.6%

Shares of Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF – Get Rating) were down 22.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 5,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hyve Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Hyve Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences and other related activities. The firm offers content marketing, website designing, channel campaigns and marketing automation services. It operates through the following segments: Global Brands, Asia, Central Asia, Eastern & Southern Europe, Russia and UK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.