iBank (IBANK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.00

iBank (CURRENCY:IBANK) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One iBank coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, iBank has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. iBank has a total market cap of $5,374.87 and approximately $4.00 worth of iBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

iBank Coin Profile

iBank is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. iBank’s total supply is 4,526,324 coins. iBank’s official Twitter account is @ibankcoin4tw and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “iBankCoin is a Proof of Work / Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt encryption algorithm. IBANK can be sent anywhere for a small fee and almost intantly. iBankCoin works as a investment group that focuses on PoS coins and trading to generate revenue. “

Buying and Selling iBank

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iBank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

