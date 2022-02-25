IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.02

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.02 and last traded at C$14.00, with a volume of 26528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.54.

IBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$438.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.45.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

